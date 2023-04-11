Legal
Shooting hoax causes panic at University of Pittsburgh
Panic erupted at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday night as police responded to fake reports of an active shooter, officials and witnesses say. Loud bangs which were heard may have been caused by police.
The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday when police received multiple calls of an active shooter at the Hillman Library, which is located on the university campus.
“Upon investigation, there is NO evidence of an active shooter and no victims,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a brief statement. “The building has been safely cleared. Students can return to retrieve their personal items.”
Videos from the incident showed people running from the library with some of them climbing over walls in frantic efforts to get away. In one video, what sounded like gunfire could be heard, which one student said was caused by officers. Police have yet to confirm the cause of the loud bangs.
“It has been determined that the calls were unfounded,” the University of Pittsburgh said in a brief statement sent to students through the emergency alert system. “Investigation continues into the source of these hoax calls.”
It took the University of Pittsburgh nearly 1.5 hour to send an update through its emergency notification service, a fact which many students criticized on social media.
Monday night’s incident appears to have been another instance of “swatting,” which is when someone calls 911 and reports false information to draw armed police to a certain location.
Fake 911 calls caused a lockdown at the University of Oklahoma on Friday night and investigators believe the calls originated from outside the U.S. A number of other universities have also been the target of swatting in recent days, including Boston University and Wake Forest University on Sunday night.
Possible gunfire heard in one video
Police popping the door! Probably smokin shots pic.twitter.com/NyPd2fHVKG— SvedkaCorn (@SvedkaCorn) April 11, 2023
WATCH: Shooting scare causes panic at the University of Pittsburgh. Police confirm no one was shot pic.twitter.com/SKoQZNuXTi— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 11, 2023
Explosion and massive fire at dairy factory in Texas
Shooting hoax causes panic at University of Pittsburgh
Volcano erupts in Russia’s Far East, covering towns in ash
5 people shot at store in Puerto Rico
China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
4 people die in group suicide at China’s famous glass skywalk
-
US News4 days ago
3 cats in the U.S. test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
-
Business6 days ago
Bob Lee, who helped create Cash App and Android, killed in San Francisco
-
US News5 days ago
4 killed in small plane crash off the coast of Florida
-
World1 week ago
U.S. airstrike in Syria kills ISIS militant plotting attacks in Europe
-
Politics1 day ago
North Korea ignores South Korea’s phone calls for 4th day
-
World6 days ago
Twitter briefly suspends feel-good account Buitengebieden