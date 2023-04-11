Shooting hoax causes panic at University of Pittsburgh

Panic erupted at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday night as police responded to fake reports of an active shooter, officials and witnesses say. Loud bangs which were heard may have been caused by police.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday when police received multiple calls of an active shooter at the Hillman Library, which is located on the university campus.

“Upon investigation, there is NO evidence of an active shooter and no victims,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a brief statement. “The building has been safely cleared. Students can return to retrieve their personal items.”

Videos from the incident showed people running from the library with some of them climbing over walls in frantic efforts to get away. In one video, what sounded like gunfire could be heard, which one student said was caused by officers. Police have yet to confirm the cause of the loud bangs.

“It has been determined that the calls were unfounded,” the University of Pittsburgh said in a brief statement sent to students through the emergency alert system. “Investigation continues into the source of these hoax calls.”

It took the University of Pittsburgh nearly 1.5 hour to send an update through its emergency notification service, a fact which many students criticized on social media.

Monday night’s incident appears to have been another instance of “swatting,” which is when someone calls 911 and reports false information to draw armed police to a certain location.

Fake 911 calls caused a lockdown at the University of Oklahoma on Friday night and investigators believe the calls originated from outside the U.S. A number of other universities have also been the target of swatting in recent days, including Boston University and Wake Forest University on Sunday night.

Possible gunfire heard in one video

