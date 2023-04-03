World
Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia’s Far East
A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, according to seismologists and residents. Strong shaking was felt near the epicenter but there is no threat of a tsunami.
The earthquake struck at 03:06 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), with the epicenter located about 10 kilometers from Vilyuchinsk or 28 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the Kamchatka region.
“Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.
The USGS estimated that over 200,000 people could have felt “strong” shaking from the earthquake, most of them in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of approximately 180,000.
“Right now was the strongest earthquake in my life,” said a social media user. “For the first time I saw and felt how the building was shaking.”
Details about damage or casualties from the remote region were not immediately available.
Russia’s Kamchatka region sits on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions also occur in the region.
Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia’s Far East
Freight train derails into river in northwest Montana
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Ecuador allows public to carry firearms for self-defense
6 people shot at Oklahoma City bar featured in ‘Tulsa King’
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
China reports human case of H3N8 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Pennsylvania child rapist sentenced to 3,000 years in prison
-
World6 days ago
Fire at migrant detention facility on U.S.-Mexico border kills 38
-
Legal7 days ago
Woman opens fire at Tennessee elementary school, killing 6
-
World4 days ago
Chile reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Politics4 days ago
Grand jury indicts Donald Trump for hush money payment
-
World15 hours ago
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
-
US News1 week ago
2 tigers escape after tornado hits Georgia zoo