WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia

Several trees have fallen during severe weather at the U.S. Masters golf tournament in Georgia, according to the Augusta National Golf Club. The trees fell near the crowd, narrowly missing people.

The incident occurred at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The tournament was suspended at 4:22 p.m. and the grounds were evacuated due to the weather conditions, according to a statement on the Masters website.

Sports media showed the moment the trees fell near a crowd watching the tournament, nearly hitting several spectators. There were no reports of injuries after the near-miss.

“No injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind,” the statement said. “The Second Round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day.”

“Backdoor front boundary currently pushing south thru Augusta metro,” the National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina, said shortly before the tournament was suspended. “Expect a wind shift North with gusts around 35 miles per hour.”

Unreal how close a couple of patrons were to getting hit by the trunk of this tree that fell at the Masters. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mch7QtJh5D — josh donaldson (@agogjosh) April 7, 2023