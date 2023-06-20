Prince Edward Island Amber Alert: Jazlyn Blaisdell abducted in Eglington

A Prince Edward Island Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Jazlyn Blaisdell after she was allegedly abducted in Eglington, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jazlyn was last seen in Eglington, in the eastern part of the island, at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the amber alert. She and her mother, Rachel Perry, are with a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Blaisdell, who is believed to have taken the mom and daughter in a blue Mitsubishi RVR with PEI plate B150V.

“If located, call 911 immediately. Do not approach or apprehend subjects,” Kings County RCMP said in the amber alert.

Blaisdell is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has a slim build with multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing a white ball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Jazlyn is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and green camo shorts. Jazlyn is verbally autistic, shy and may not understand social cues.

The mother is described as having black curly hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jazlyn, Perry or Blaisdell is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local Kings County RCMP if you have any other information that could help investigators.

