Shots fired at Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee

Shots were fired inside the Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee on Tuesday night, officials say, but no one was injured. The shooter fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.

The incident began just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when police were called for an “active shooter” at the Walmart on Highway 321 in Lenoir City. The first officers arrived at the scene just one minute after the first call.

“We did find the rounds inside Walmart that obviously had been fired from a weapon,” a police spokesman said at a briefing about an hour later. “Right now we currently have no suspects in custody.”

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known but Mayor Tony Aikens told WVLT-TV that the evidence suggests that someone ‘shot up in the air’, not aiming at anyone specifically.

While no suspect information has been released, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.