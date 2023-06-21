Legal
Shots fired at Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee
Shots were fired inside the Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee on Tuesday night, officials say, but no one was injured. The shooter fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.
The incident began just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when police were called for an “active shooter” at the Walmart on Highway 321 in Lenoir City. The first officers arrived at the scene just one minute after the first call.
“We did find the rounds inside Walmart that obviously had been fired from a weapon,” a police spokesman said at a briefing about an hour later. “Right now we currently have no suspects in custody.”
Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known but Mayor Tony Aikens told WVLT-TV that the evidence suggests that someone ‘shot up in the air’, not aiming at anyone specifically.
While no suspect information has been released, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
BREAKING: There’s been a confirmed shooting inside the Lenoir City Walmart. Investigators say the early evidence suggests someone shot multiple times into the air in the clothing section in the store and NOT at someone. No injuries reported and no arrest made yet. pic.twitter.com/s0sxhRHBjg— Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) June 21, 2023
Shots fired at Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee
Former CNN producer John Griffin sentenced to 19 years in prison for child sex abuse
KLM flight lands with extra passenger after woman gives birth
Prince Edward Island Amber Alert: Jazlyn Blaisdell abducted in Eglington
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
2 killed in shooting at Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington state
-
Breaking News1 week ago
6 people shot, 3 killed, at Annapolis, Maryland home
-
US News1 week ago
1 dead after tour boat capsizes in New York cave
-
Legal3 days ago
At least 23 people shot Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois
-
World3 days ago
Delta Air Lines pilot arrested for drinking too much alcohol before flight
-
World1 week ago
Bus overturns after wedding north of Sydney, at least 10 killed
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Actor Treat Williams, of ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, killed in motorcycle crash
-
Legal1 week ago
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide