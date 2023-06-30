Legal
Texas Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted in Athens
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb after they were allegedly abducted from Athens in Henderson County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Willow and Bonnie were last seen at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 4300 block of County Road 1408 in Athens, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not released.
Willow is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.
Bonnie is described as an 11-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans.
The amber alert describes their disappearance as an “abduction,” but no suspect information has been released.
Anyone who sees Willow or Bonnie is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Shots fired at Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee
-
World1 week ago
Poland investigating bird flu outbreak among cats
-
US News5 days ago
Flights to D.C.-area airports resume after FAA outage
-
World4 days ago
At least 9 cats in Poland die of H5N1 bird flu
-
US News1 week ago
Former CNN producer John Griffin sentenced to 19 years in prison for child sex abuse
-
Legal1 week ago
Former FBI analyst sentenced to 4 years in prison for keeping classified docs at home
-
Legal5 days ago
1 killed in shooting at Albuquerque, New Mexico movie theater
-
World1 week ago
‘Banging sounds’ detected in search for Titanic tourist sub