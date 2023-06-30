Texas Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted in Athens

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb after they were allegedly abducted from Athens in Henderson County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Willow and Bonnie were last seen at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 4300 block of County Road 1408 in Athens, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not released.

Willow is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.

Bonnie is described as an 11-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans.

Article continues below the player

The amber alert describes their disappearance as an “abduction,” but no suspect information has been released.

Anyone who sees Willow or Bonnie is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.