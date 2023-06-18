Texas Amber Alert: 2 young children abducted in Missouri City

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove and 4-year-old Royal Dixon after they were allegedly abducted in Missouri City, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kennedy and Royal were last seen in the 4400 block of Sierra Point Drive in Fresno, according to the amber alert. Specific details about their disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect is 25-year-old Brianna Cannon. She’s believed to have taken the children in a black Jeep with unknown license plate. The nature of her relationship to the children, if any, has not been disclosed.

Cannon is described as a 25-year-old black female with red or auburn hair, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 179 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Kennedy is described as a 6-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white flower pattern shirt with the word “love” on the front, white sweatpants and no shoes.

Royal is described as a 4-year-old black male with black hair in three ponytails and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants.

Anyone who sees Kennedy, Royal, or Brianna is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

