Texas Amber Alert: Erika Anderson last seen in Lamar County

Update: The amber alert has been canceled. Erika was found safe.

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Erika Anderson after she was allegedly abducted in Lamar County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Erika was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 11000 block of 82 W in Brookston, a small community in Lamar County, west of Paris, according to the amber alert on late Monday morning.

Specific details about Erika’s disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Ramirez, who is described as a 22-year-old white, bald male with brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 148 pounds. The nature of his relationship to Erika, if any, was not disclosed.

Erika and Jonathan are believed to be in the city of Watauga, in the Fort Worth-Dallas area, according to the amber alert. They are traveling in a green 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Erika, who may also identify as Erika McCarver, is described as a 15-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone who sees Erika, Ramirez or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Red River County Sheriff’s Office at 903-427-3838 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.