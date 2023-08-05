5 dead, including 3 children, in murder-suicide at Ohio home

Five people, including three children, have been found dead in a quadruple murder-suicide at a home in Ohio, local officials say. The youngest child was just 8 years old.

The scene was discovered on Thursday night when officers were called for a wellbeing check in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue in Lake Township in Stark County, southeast of Akron.

“Upon arrival, officers located 5 deceased family members,” the Uniontown Police Department, which covers Lake Township, said in a statement. “This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly.”

A Lake County Local School District official described the children as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. Their names were not immediately released.

Investigators said the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide-suicide and no one else is believed to have been involved. The exact cause or causes of death were not disclosed.

A neighbor, Edmond Gadzacko, said the family moved into the house about 18 years ago and said he never had any issues with them, according to the Canton Repository newspaper.

“It’s a very, very tragic incident,” Superintendent Kevin Tobin said.