Texas Amber Alert: Jasmin Murff missing from Stafford

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff after she was allegedly abducted in Stafford, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jasmin was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at 12680 Fountain Lake Circle in Stafford, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The amber alert described Jasmin as an “abducted child,” but there was no information about a possible suspect. It’s also unknown how she may be traveling.

Jasmin is described as a 14-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.

Anyone who sees Jasmin is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Stafford Police Department at (281) 261-3950 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.