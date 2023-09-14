Channel 4 announces Saturday night special amid MeToo rumours

Channel 4 has scheduled a special broadcast of current affairs programme Dispatches to reveal a new investigation, amid industry rumours about a MeToo story which is set to be revealed this weekend.

According to Channel 4’s TV guide, a 90-minute special Dispatches investigation will air on Saturday night, from 9 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. A rerun of the programme will air on Sunday night from 10:50 p.m. to 12:25 a.m.

The subject of the programme has not yet been announced. A spokesperson for Channel 4 did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.

The listing appeared amid rumours in the industry that a newspaper is preparing to drop an “explosive” MeToo story this weekend. The timing of the Channel 4 special suggests the story will first be revealed on TV before it appears in a Sunday newspaper.

Other details cannot be confirmed at this time.