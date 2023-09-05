First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” her spokeswoman revealed on Monday night as cases across the country continue to rise.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms.”

Biden will remain at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Alexander said.

It’s not the first time the first lady has tested positive for COVID-19. The first time was in August 2022, when she developed cold-like symptoms. She tested positive again later that month without developing new symptoms.

