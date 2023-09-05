Politics
First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” her spokeswoman revealed on Monday night as cases across the country continue to rise.
“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms.”
Biden will remain at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Alexander said.
It’s not the first time the first lady has tested positive for COVID-19. The first time was in August 2022, when she developed cold-like symptoms. She tested positive again later that month without developing new symptoms.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 week ago
Joe Wurzelbacher, known as ‘Joe the Plumber’ in 2008 election, dies at 49
-
Politics6 days ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez drops out of race for president
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
‘Smash Mouth’ singer Steve Harwell dead at 56
-
US News3 hours ago
Car crashes into Denny’s restaurant in Texas, 23 injured