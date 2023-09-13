Texas Amber Alert: Lelani Hernandez abducted in Corpus Christi

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Lelani Hernandez after she was allegedly abducted in Corpus Christi, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Lelani was last seen at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday at 5939 S Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, according to the amber alert, which was issued on late Tuesday night. Specific details were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Rene Rodriguez, who is described as a 33-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds. The nature of his relationship to Lelani was not specified.

Rodriguez is believed to have taken the child in a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number TCP2608. The vehicle has small rims and tires. The vehicle pictured above is a stock photo.

Anyone who sees Lelani or Rodriguez is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2802 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

