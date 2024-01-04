4 killed in hot air balloon crash in Arizona

A hot air balloon has crashed in the desert near the town of Eloy in Arizona, killing at least four people, local officials say. A fifth person was seriously injured.

The accident happened at around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday when the hot air balloon went down in the desert near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road in Eloy, in Pinal County.

The crash site is roughly halfway between Phoenix and Tucson.

“The Eloy Police Department regretfully confirms that there are four deceased individuals and one person in critical condition as a result of this incident,” the department said in a statement.

Article continues below the player

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, police said.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating Sunday’s deadly accident.