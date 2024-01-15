Reptile vlogger Brian Barczyk dead at 54

Social media star Brian Barczyk, well-known for his reptile videos and the founder of the Reptarium in Michigan, has died after a battle with cancer, his family says. He was 54.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Brian Barczyk,” his family said in a statement on Monday, just over a week after he shared a video to say goodbye to his followers.

Barczyk was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer in March 2023. Despite his deteriorating health, he continued his work to finish an expanded facility for his reptile zoo and aquarium.

“We’ve lost an exceptional individual – a visionary, mentor, and friend. For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Brian’s absence leaves an immeasurable void,” the family’s statement said.

They added: “As we navigate this difficult time, we find comfort in the memories and the lasting light of Brian’s work. He will be deeply missed but indeed, never forgotten.”

Barczyk started vlogging in 2016 to share his life and work with animals. At the time of his death, he had more than 12 million followers on social media, with 1.7 billion views on YouTube alone.