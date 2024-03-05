Janice Burgess, creator of ‘The Backyardigans,’ dies

Janice Burgess, the creator of the popular children’s TV series ‘The Backyardigans’ and a writer for ‘Winx Club,’ has died, according to a friend and co-workers. She was 72 years old.

Fracaswell Hyman, a long-time friend who previously worked with her, confirmed that Burgess had recently passed away. Her cause of death was not immediately known.

“Janice created The Backyardigans and guided countless other shows for Nickelodeon, Sesame Workshop, Disney and Apple TV,” Hyman wrote. “Her script/story critiques were astute, clear and constructive – and I really thank her for that.”

“I will miss my dear friend,” he added.

Burgess had celebrated her 72nd birthday just last week, on March 1.

A spokesperson for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.