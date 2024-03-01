Texas Amber Alert: Esmeralda Mireles abducted in Hidalgo County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Esmeralda Mireles after she was allegedly abducted from Weslaco in Hidalgo County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Esmeralda was last seen at around 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of N Kansas in Weslaco, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Luis Gomez, a 37-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall. He’s believed to have taken Esmeralda in a maroon 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number GCW9494.

Anyone who sees Esmeralda, Gomez or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

