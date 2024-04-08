8 police officers shot, 4 killed, in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eight law enforcement officers were shot and four of them were killed as they served a warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials say. One of the suspects was also killed.

The incident began at 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for possession of a gun by a convicted felon in the 5000 block of Galway Avenue.

“When they approached that individual, they were met by gunfire,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. “Officers returned gunfire and struck the [suspect] who was later pronounced deceased in the front yard of the residence.”

As officers approached the suspect in the front yard, they came under fire from additional gunfire, coming from inside the residence, Jennings said.

“After a long standoff we were able to clear this residence and confirm that there were two additional people inside,” Jennings said. “They were both brought to the police station as persons of interest and we’re trying to determine now what exactly occurred inside of the residence.”

In total, eight law enforcement officers were shot, including 3 U.S. Marshals who were pronounced dead. A fourth officer, from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

The fallen police officer was identified Joshua Eyer, who was recently named Officer of the Month and father to a 3-year-old son, Andrew. Two of the fallen U.S. Marshals were identified as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, both parents. The fourth name was not yet released.

The suspect who was the focus of the raid was identified as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., who was wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Felony Flee to Elude on a warrant out of Lincoln County, North Carolina.

The persons of interest inside the home were described as female, one of whom is reportedly 17 years old.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the fallen officers as “heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice” to protect the community. “We mourn for them and their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

Biden also called on lawmakers to do more to protect law enforcement officers, including new laws to combat gun violence.

“Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law. Enough is enough,” he said.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was “heartbroken” by Monday’s attack on law enforcement. “We extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones as they grieve this unfathomable loss,” he said.

I have confirmed this is the mugshot of the deceased suspect: Terry Clark Hughes, Jr. He had a lengthy criminal history and was wanted for Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Felony Flee to Elude (2 counts) out of Lincoln County, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Ov1kYWnY1D — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 30, 2024