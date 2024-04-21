Large fire next to Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire

A large fire erupted on Main Street in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Saturday night, forcing the evacuation of The Flying Monkey theater where a concert was taking place, officials say. No injuries were reported.

The incident began just after 9 p.m. on Saturday when a fire erupted in a building right next to the theater. It also spread to a restaurant next door, the Downtown Plaza, and was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

A tribute band for Foreigner and Journey, with special guest Constantine Maroulis, was holding a concert at the theater when the blaze began. Everyone inside – an estimated 500 people – was safely evacuated.

The building where the fire began has banners for The Flying Monkey on its windows but is not actually part of the theater, where only minor damage has been reported.

“There are no reported injuries at this time,” Lake Region Mutual Fire Aid said in a statement.