Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov arrested for taking bribe

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained Tuesday on suspicion of taking a large bribe, according to prosecutors. He could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Ivanov, who has served as deputy defense minister since 2016, was taken into custody on suspicion of taking a bribe of more than 1 million rubles ($10,664), according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

“The necessary investigative actions are being carried out,” the committee said in a brief statement.

Other details about the investigation were not immediately released. If convicted of taking a large bribe, Ivanov could face up to 15 years in prison.

Article continues below the player

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was informed about Ivanov’s detention and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was notified in advance.

Ivanov also served as the Deputy Governor of the Moscow region from 2012 to 2016.