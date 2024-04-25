Texas Amber Alert: Caleb Gomez abducted in San Antonio

A Texas Local Amber Alert has been issued for 2-month-old Caleb Gomez after he was allegedly abducted in San Antonio, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Caleb was last seen at 337 Breesport Street in San Antonio at 10:22 p.m. on April 11, according to Thursday’s amber alert. It was not immediately clear why it took two weeks to issue the alert.

The suspects have been identified as 51-year-old Eddie Gomez and 42-year-old Marisa Pena. The amber alert did not specify whether Eddie and Marisa are the child’s parents, nor did it provide details about Caleb’s disappearance.

Marisa and Eddie are believed to have taken the child in a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with California license plate number 8J47725. It’s unknown where they might be heading.

Marisa is a 42-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. Eddie is 51 with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Photos of Eddie and Marisa were not immediately released.

Anyone who sees Caleb, Marisa, Eddie or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.