Texas Amber Alert: Legend Torres abducted in San Marcos

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Legend Torres after he was allegedly abducted from San Marcos, according to state officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. on Saturday when Legend was allegedly taken from the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released.

San Marcos is in Hays County, roughly halfway between Austin and San Antonio.

The suspect has been identified as Joey Torres, a 46-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 400 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and red/white Jordan shoes.

Article continues below the player

Legend is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Legend since April 2021” on it, black shorts, black ankle socks and blue/white Jordan hightops.

Anyone who sees Legend or Joey is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the San Marcos Police Department at (512) 753-2108 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.