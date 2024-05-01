British police officer charged with showing support for Hamas

A British police officer has been charged with terrorism offences for allegedly posting images in support of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which is recognized by the UK as a terrorist organization.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said 26-year-old Mohammed Adil, from Bradford in northern England, was charged with two counts of publishing an image in a way which suggests he’s a supporter of a proscribed organisation, Hamas.

The offenses are alleged to have taken place in October and November, in the aftermath of the Hamas-led attack on Israel. More than 1,100 people were killed in the surprise attack, after which Israel launched an invasion of the Gaza Strip.

The images in question were shared on WhatsApp, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Details about the exact content of the images were not immediately released.

Article continues below the player

Adil is a police constable with West Yorkshire Police but was suspended from his job due to the allegations. He’s scheduled to appear before London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.