Highway collapses in southern China, killing at least 24 people

A landslide early Wednesday caused a section of highway to collapse in southern China, swallowing nearly two dozen vehicles and killing at least 24 people, officials say. Thirty others were rescued.

The incident happened at 2:10 a.m. local time when a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway slid down a hill in Guangdong province, according to authorities in nearby Meizhou city, about 1,725 kilometers (1,070 miles) south of Beijing.

Witnesses said a loud noise was heard when the section of nearly 18 meters (59 feet) suddenly collapsed, causing 20 vehicles to fall down the hill. A large fire broke out at the scene but authorities said no hazardous materials or large vehicles were involved.

The vehicles which fell down the hill were carrying at least 54 people, of whom 24 were pronounced dead by 3 p.m., according to a statement from the local government. Thirty other victims were rescued and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Footage from the site of the disaster showed vehicles scattered across the side of the hill, including at least seven cars which were completely destroyed by the fire. It’s unclear if anyone else is still missing.

Wednesday’s deadly landslide followed days of heavy rain in the area.