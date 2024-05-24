Kabosu, dog behind Doge meme, dead at 18

Kabosu, the famous Japanese dog who inspired the Doge meme and influenced internet culture for more than a decade, has died after a long illness, according to her owner. She was 18 years old.

“Kabosu, today, May 24th, at 7:50 a.m., fell into a deep sleep,” her owner said in a blog post which she shared on Instagram. “Kabosu is at rest now.”

She added: “Through the window, the soft light shining in. Outside the window, birds were singing, on a beautiful morning. As I caressed you, as if she was sleeping, she passed away quietly.”

Kabosu was a female Shiba Inu dog who was adopted by Japanese kindergarten teacher Atsuko Sato in 2008. Pictures of the dog went viral on Reddit in 2010 and have been repeatedly shared over the years as a meme called Doge.

A photo of Kabosu is also used as the logo for the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. And in April 2023, Elon Musk briefly changed the logo of Twitter/X to an image of Kabosu, causing the price of the cryptocurrency to surge.

Kabosu had been in poor health for several years. In December 2022, his owner announced that she was diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia after she briefly stopped eating and drinking voluntarily.