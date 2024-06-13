Man arrested for killing Japanese chef in Vancouver, Canada

Canadian police have arrested a suspect in last week’s murder of a popular Japanese chef in Vancouver, according to local officials. It’s believed the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

The incident happened in the early hours of June 5 when Wataru Kakiuchi, a Japanese citizen who worked at the Hapa Izakaya restaurant, was stabbed to death in East Vancouver. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Vancouver Police announced that a 32-year-old man, Timothy Isborn, was arrested in Downtown Eastside on Monday afternoon. Prosecutors later charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

“We thank everyone in the community for their support while we worked around the clock to collect the evidence that ultimately led to the suspect,” Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Article continues below the player

Sgt. Addison said evidence gathered at the scene, along with information shared by the public, was “integral” to the suspect being arrested.

The motive for the murder remains unknown and police do not believe Kakiuchi knew the suspect. Mayor Ken Sim had previously described the killing as a “senseless act of violence.”

Hapa Izakaya owner Justin Ault said the news of Kiakuchi’s death felt like a “kick in the stomach,” describing him as a positive person who got along with everyone and a good musician, according to CBC News. “Words can’t describe how sad we are,” he said.