At least 9 people shot at Rochester Hills, Michigan splash pad
At least 9 people were injured Saturday, including children, when someone ‘randomly’ opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, according to local officials. The suspect fled the scene but was later contained at a nearby home.
The incident happened at around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at the city-run Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad on E Auburn Road, close to Spencer Park and Beach, in Rochester Hills.
“It appears the individual pulled up, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded, and left,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “So it appears very random. No connectivity to the victims.”
Bouchard said the gunman fired at least 28 shots and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is believed to be contained at a house in nearby Shelby Township.
Rochester Hills is about 22 miles north of Detroit.
#BREAKING 🚨: Police are searching for a gunman who shot at multiple people at a splash pad in Oakland County.— Metro Detroit News (@metrodetroitn) June 15, 2024
The shooting occurred at Spencer Park Splash Pad on E Auburn Rd near John R, in the city of Rochester Hills. pic.twitter.com/o7HnqgimMy
