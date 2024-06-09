At least 9 people shot at Rochester Hills, Michigan splash pad

At least 9 people were injured Saturday, including children, when someone ‘randomly’ opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, according to local officials. The suspect fled the scene but was later contained at a nearby home.

The incident happened at around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at the city-run Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad on E Auburn Road, close to Spencer Park and Beach, in Rochester Hills.

“It appears the individual pulled up, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded, and left,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “So it appears very random. No connectivity to the victims.”

Bouchard said the gunman fired at least 28 shots and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is believed to be contained at a house in nearby Shelby Township.

Article continues below the player

Rochester Hills is about 22 miles north of Detroit.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.