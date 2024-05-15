Business
Red Lobster preparing for bankruptcy after closing dozens of restaurants
Red Lobster, the seafood chain which suddenly closed dozens of restaurants across the United States, is expected to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal.
People familiar with the plans told the newspaper on late Tuesday that the company is preparing to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in Orlando, Florida, before Memorial Day next week.
As part of this process, the company plans to negotiate concessions from landlords and strike deals with creditors in an effort to continue operating. It’s still unclear how restaurants and employees would be affected.
On Monday, liquidation firm TAGeX Brands revealed that 48 restaurants across 21 states had been shut down. All furniture and equipment at those locations will be sold at an online auction this week.
Company executives have yet to comment on the closures.
Seafood conglomerate Thai Union Group, the company’s largest shareholder, said on an earnings call in February that it would no longer invest in Red Lobster. “We’re going to exit,” Thai Union Group CEO Thiraphong Chansiri said.
Executives at Thai Union Group have blamed the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat shrimp special for accelerating the company’s downward spiral. Although the $20 deal lured in new customers, many took it as a challenge to eat as much as possible, effectively eating into the restaurant’s very thin profit margin.
Red Lobster reported $2.2 billion in domestic business last year, down 8% from 2022, according to research firm Technomic. The chain had roughly 650 restaurants across the U.S. before 48 of them were abruptly closed.
Red Lobster preparing for bankruptcy after closing dozens of restaurants
Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 14
Blinken visits Kyiv to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine
Utilizing Social Media Platforms for Educational Purposes
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
3 more cats die of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S.
-
Entertainment1 week ago
‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ star Bernard Hill dead at 79
-
World5 days ago
Saudi Arabia reports 4 new cases of MERS coronavirus
-
World22 hours ago
Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 14
-
Legal6 days ago
Man and 3 children found dead inside car near Atlanta
-
US News6 days ago
Crew member stabs 3 people on cruise ship heading to Alaska
-
Politics1 week ago
Car crashes into White House security barrier, driver killed
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 7 people shot in Long Beach near Los Angeles