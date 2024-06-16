Texas Amber Alert: Savanna Cardenas missing from San Antonio

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Savanna has been found.

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for Savanna Cardenas, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in San Antonio, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Savanna was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Thursday at 191 W Loop 1604 in San Antonio, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

Savanna is believed to be with a 45-year-old unidentified female. She is only known to have blonde hair. They are believed to be driving in a silver Ford Fusion with unknown license plates.

Savanna is described as a 15-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Savanna is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

