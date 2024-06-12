YouTuber ‘Comicstorian’ killed in Colorado car crash

YouTube creator Ben “Benny” Potter, who was well-known as Comicstorian for creating videos in which he turned comic books into audio dramas, has died in a car crash in Colorado, according to local police. He was 40 years old.

The accident happened at 9:19 a.m. on Saturday when Potter’s SUV, a silver Toyota 4Runner, went off the right shoulder of I-25 near the city of Fort Collins, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times,” the statement said. “Potter was wearing his safety belt but succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene.”

Potter was the only occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved. Police said the cause of the crash is being investigated but there were no immediate signs of impairment or excessive speed.

In a statement, Potter’s wife, Nathalie Potter, asked for privacy as she grieved the sudden loss of her husband.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for,” Nathalie said. “As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Nathalie called the YouTube channel “one of his greatest accomplishments” and said she would work to preserve it.

“While we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this,” she said. “The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”