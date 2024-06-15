Britain’s Princess Kate making ‘good progress’ in cancer treatment

Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, says she’s making “good progress” in her ongoing cancer treatment and announced she’ll take part in an annual parade this weekend to make her first public appearance of the year.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement on Friday. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate added: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate said she plans to participate in The King’s Birthday Parade in London on Saturday, which is King Charles III’s official birthday. This annual celebration is also known as the Sovereign’s birthday, which is not the king’s actual birthday, which falls on November 14.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Catherine, who was born as Kate Middleton, is married to Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne.