Texas Amber Alert: Kennedy Harrington abducted in San Antonio
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kennedy Harrington after she was allegedly abducted in San Antonio, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Kennedy was last seen at around 7:47 a.m. in the 13100 block of Beals Circle in San Antonio, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect has been identified by police as 36-year-old Deandre Harrington. He’s believed to have taken the girl in a gray Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala, with unknown license plates. Their direction of travel is unknown.
Deandre is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 209 pounds. He has a tattoo of the letter “P” on his wedding finger and a tattoo of the letter “J” on his left leg.
Kennedy is described as a 6-year-old black female with sandy color hair and hazel eyes, standing 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds.
Anyone who sees Kennedy, Deandre, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
