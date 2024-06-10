U.S. Senator John Fetterman suffers minor injuries in car crash

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele suffered minor injuries over the weekend when they were involved in a car crash in Maryland, according to police and his office. A third person was also injured.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on Sunday when Maryland State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of I-70 and I-68 in Hancock, a town about 80 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Police said Fetterman was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Traverse when he hit the rear of a Chevrolet Impala. The senator, his wife and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.

Fetterman’s office confirmed that both the senator and his wife were evaluated at a local hospital, where Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder. There was no word on the injuries of the other driver.

Maryland State Police said no citations were immediately issued but the accident is still being investigated.

In a video on Monday night, Fetterman and Gisele thanked people for their well wishes, adding that they were supposed to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.

“It was the worst anniversary,” Gisele said, giving a thumbs down. Fetterman added that the couple was doing great and that he was taking Tylenol for pain relief.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 while campaigning for his seat, which made it difficult for him to speak fluidly and process spoken conversation. As a result, the senator often uses devices to transcribe spoken words in real time to aid his work.