Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico shot after meeting

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot after walking out of a meeting in Handlova, according to officials and witnesses. The shooter was arrested and the prime minister was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday when the populist prime minister came out of a meeting in Handlova and walked up to a crowd. Then, around four shots were fired, according to local media.

A reporter said Fico fell to the ground and was lifted up by his security guards, who took him to a car before speeding away. He was taken to a nearby hospital with no official word on his condition.

According to the Plus and Dennik N newspapers, the prime minister was shot in the arm and abdomen but his injuries are not life-threatening. “He’s currently out of danger. They’re going to operate on him,” a source told Plus.

Article continues below the player

The suspect has been arrested. A motive was not immediately known.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová said she was “shocked” and condemned the “brutal attack” on Fico. “I wish him lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the attack. “Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good,” she said.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.

WATCH: Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico taken to his car after shooting, current condition unknown pic.twitter.com/l7S2eaAEHp — BNO News (@BNONews) May 15, 2024