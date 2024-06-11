Legal
Hunter Biden found guilty on all counts in federal gun case
A jury has found Hunter Biden guilty on all three counts in a federal gun case, the first time a close relative of an American president has been convicted during his term in office. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Biden was found guilty on two counts of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
The case concerned Biden’s possession of a firearm for 11 days, from October 12 through October 23 in 2018, while he was known to be using drugs, specifically crack cocaine.
Biden could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison though legal experts say jail time is unlikely because it’s a non-violent offense and the president’s son had not previously been convicted of a crime.
Sentencing is expected within four months but no date was immediately announced.
In a statement released after his conviction, Biden said he was grateful for the support of his loved ones and friends. “Recovery is possible by the grace of Gold, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he said.
President Biden, in a separate statement, said he and his wife are “so proud” of the man he is now.
“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” President Biden said in a statement.
He added: “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”
Hunter Biden found guilty on all counts in federal gun case
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima among 10 killed in plane crash
Another 36 house mice in New Mexico test positive for H5N1 bird flu
Cricket match etiquette rules for your son
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
House mice test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 25 people shot at Akron, Ohio block party
-
World1 day ago
Plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima disappears from radar
-
World22 hours ago
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean troops briefly cross border
-
US News7 hours ago
Another 36 house mice in New Mexico test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
World2 days ago
British TV presenter Michael Mosley found dead in Greece
-
US News2 days ago
Weekly U.S. COVID update: Cases continue to trend up
-
Business1 week ago
Microsoft hit with privacy complaints over education program