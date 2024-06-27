Entertainment
‘Night at the Museum’ actor Bill Cobbs dead at 90
Bill Cobbs, who starred in ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘Air Bud’ and dozens of other films and TV series during his 50-year career, has died after a short illness, his family says. He was 90 years old.
Cobbs had been suffering from pneumonia and died on Tuesday at his home in Riverside, California, according to his brother, Thomas Cobbs. His death came just over a week after his 90th birthday.
“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” Thomas said in a statement. “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father.”
Thomas added: “We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”
Cobbs appeared in around 200 films and TV series during his career, which spanned roughly 50 years. Some of his most notable credits include ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘Air Bud,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Oz the Great and Powerful,’ ‘Demolition Man,’ and ‘New Jack City.’
Bill Cobbs, who starred in 'Night at the Museum,' 'The Bodyguard,' and 'Air Bud,' has died at 90 pic.twitter.com/lwGFNOCiaz— BNO News (@BNONews) June 26, 2024
Most Viewed
-
Legal5 days ago
13 people shot, 3 killed, at Fordyce, Arkansas grocery store
-
US News3 days ago
Lifeguard killed in shark attack while surfing off Hawaii’s Oahu
-
Entertainment7 days ago
‘Hunger Games’ and ‘M*A*S*H’ actor Donald Sutherland dead at 88
-
US News3 days ago
U.S. COVID update (June 23): Cases continue to rise
-
Entertainment2 days ago
‘Crazy Town’ singer Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
-
New4 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Thomas Gallardo Jr. abducted in El Paso
-
Business1 week ago
Former CNBC commentator James McDonald arrested for defrauding investors
-
Legal2 days ago
Julian Assange released from prison as part of U.S. plea deal