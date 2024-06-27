‘Night at the Museum’ actor Bill Cobbs dead at 90

Bill Cobbs, who starred in ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘Air Bud’ and dozens of other films and TV series during his 50-year career, has died after a short illness, his family says. He was 90 years old.

Cobbs had been suffering from pneumonia and died on Tuesday at his home in Riverside, California, according to his brother, Thomas Cobbs. His death came just over a week after his 90th birthday.

“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” Thomas said in a statement. “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father.”

Thomas added: “We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Cobbs appeared in around 200 films and TV series during his career, which spanned roughly 50 years. Some of his most notable credits include ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘Air Bud,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Oz the Great and Powerful,’ ‘Demolition Man,’ and ‘New Jack City.’