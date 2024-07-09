Legal
9 people shot, 1 killed, in Philadelphia drive-by shooting
A gunman in an SUV opened fire at a crowd in Philadelphia on late Thursday night, killing one person and injuring eight others, police say. No arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when an unidentified male fired multiple shots from the passenger side of a passing SUV in the 1900 block of S. Salford Street.
A police spokeswoman said 9 people were shot, including a 19-year-old man who was shot in the face and died at a local hospital. Eight others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The injured victims were described as males aged 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23 and 24, as well as a 15-year-old girl. All eight were listed in stable condition at local hospitals.
“The scene was held, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered,” police said. The motive for the mass shooting was not immediately known.
