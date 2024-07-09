London police looking for serial stabber after 4 attacks in 1 week

British police are looking for a man after four people were stabbed in unprovoked attacks in London over the past week, officials say. The suspect has not yet been identified.

The first attack happened at 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday when the suspect, believed to be around 35 years old, attacked a 42-year-old man on Glencoe Road in Hayes, west London, causing injuries to his ear.

The second incident happened at 10 a.m. on Sunday when a 41-year-old man was attacked near a bus stop in the same area, on Glencoe Road, causing multiple cuts around his face and neck. About 12 hours later, a 57-year-old man was slashed in the face on Friar Road.

The fourth attack happened at 3:10 a.m. on Monday when a 47-year-old man was attacked on Yeading Lane in Hayes, causing injuries to the victim’s eye, according to police.

“We are very concerned about these attacks, which have left four men with significant injuries,” Detective Chief Inspector Garth Hall, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement.

Hall added: “It is clear we need to catch the man responsible as soon as possible. I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact police immediately.”

In each incident, the suspect was described as a black man of muscular build with straight dark hair.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 2585/03Jul. If you want to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.