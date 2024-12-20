Boeing 737 overshoots runway in Norway, stops just meters from sea

A commercial Boeing 737 overshot the runway in Norway, coming to a stop just meters from the freezing sea, according to Norwegian police and local media. No injuries have been reported.

Police responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Molde Airport in Western Norway, according to Møre og Romsdal Police. Reports indicated that the commercial aircraft veered off the runway at high speed and stopped just a few meters from the Norwegian Sea.

“There were reports of 165 passengers on board being evacuated,” said the district police. “No one is physically injured, but several are affected by the incident.”

An additional six crew members were also safely evacuated from the plane, according to tabloid VG. The airplane, operated by Norwegian Airlines, overshot the runway while landing after a flight from Oslo.

“What I know as of now is that it has been a slippery runway and that there has been a strong gust of wind,” Norwegian Airlines sources told VG. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of the accident.

Footage shared by Norwegian media and witnesses revealed freezing weather conditions at the time of the accident. Weather data indicated that the airport had been experiencing intermittent snow and rain showers, with accompanying gusts of wind.

On Wednesday, a similar incident occurred in Argentina when a private jet overshot the runway during landing, crashing through the airport’s perimeter fence into homes and vehicles. The pilot and co-pilot were the only casualties in that accident.