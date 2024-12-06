DR. Congo officials on “maximum alert” due to unidentified flu-like disease

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo are on “maximum alert” due to an outbreak of an unidentified flu-like disease. The outbreak has resulted in at least 71 deaths among 382 suspected cases, with most of the victims being minors and young people.

During a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba, of the D.R.C. Ministry of Health, announced that health officials were on “maximum alert” in response to the unidentified disease affecting individuals in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province.

The illness resembles influenza, according to Dr. Kamba. “We are already more or less in the affirmation that it is respiratory because people die in a picture of respiratory distress,” he stated. “Respiratory, with a starting picture that resembles, as I said, a picture that we can find in a flu.”

Although the outbreak coincides with the seasonal flu period, health officials remain cautious about drawing definitive conclusions. Dr. Kamba noted that one preliminary hypothesis is a severe strain of influenza, potentially worsened by malnutrition and anemia among the population. However, other causes, including a new virus or pathogen, have not been ruled out.

Article continues below the player

“So, is it a severe seasonal flu affecting fragile people because of malnutrition, anemia, or other illnesses?” Dr. Kamba questioned. “Or is it another pathogen? We will know with the results.”

Biological samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for analysis. Experts are working to determine whether the disease is linked to seasonal flu, COVID-19, or another illness. Observations indicate a mortality rate of around 7–8%, which differs from typical COVID-19 patterns, though no possibilities are being excluded by officials.

Children under five years old have been the most affected, accounting for approximately 40% of the 382 reported cases, according to Dr. Kamba.

The illness presents symptoms similar to influenza, such as fever, cough, runny nose, headaches, body aches, and severe anemia. In severe cases, the disease progresses to respiratory distress, which has been a significant cause of the fatalities.

The outbreak has caused 27 deaths in local health centers, with an additional 44 suspected deaths reported in nearby communities. Among the 27 deaths in health centers, 17 were minors aged 0 to 4, according to a report by the Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC). From the total 27 deaths, 17 were attributed to respiratory distress, while 10 were due to severe anemia.

The outbreak is taking place in a very remote area with poor road access and limited communication. There are high levels of malnutrition in the region, and healthcare services are scarce, making the population more vulnerable when they fall ill.

Advertisment1

National and international health authorities are closely monitoring the situation. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed to BNO News that the organization was aware of the outbreak and has dispatched a team to the region to collect samples. While, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) announced in a press release that they have “taken the initiative to seek further information” about the outbreak.