California Amber Alert: Johnny Diaz abducted from San Diego
UPDATE: The abduction happened outside Valero gas station at Euclid and Geneva avenues. The suspect and the vehicle have been found, but Johnny is still missing.
A California Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Johnny Diaz after he was allegedly abducted in San Diego, local officials say. The suspect is a 29-year-old man and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Saturday when Johnny was taken from the San Diego area, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the kidnapping were not immediately known and photos have not been released.
The suspect has been identified as Osman Rahimi, who is described as a 29-year-old bald male with brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black baggy pants, Adidas shoes, and a dark colored hat. The nature of his relationship to Johnny, if any, was not immediately clear.
Rahimi is believed to have taken Johnny in a black 2006 Honda Pilot with California license plate number 5TLG117.
Anyone who sees Johnny, Rahimi, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. If you have any other information that could help investigators, call the San Diego Police Department or California Highway Patrol.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
