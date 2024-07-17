Connect with us

Man arrested with AK-47 near Republican convention in Milwaukee

Published on

Milwaukee Police at the Republican convention

A man was arrested near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after an AK-47 pistol was found in his backpack, according to local and federal officials. His intentions, if any, were not immediately clear.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Monday when U.S. Capitol Police observed a suspicious person with a ski mask and a large tactical backpack in the 1200 block of N. 11th Street, just a few blocks from the convention.

“Capitol Police performed a subject stop and it was determined that the suspect was concealing a firearm in his backpack,” police said in a statement on Tuesday. “The suspect does not have a legal CCW [Concealed Carry Weapon] permit in Wisconsin or any other state.”

Federal law enforcement sources told CBS News and Fox News that the backpack contained an AK-47 pistol, a full magazine and a ‘Scream’ mask. His intentions, if any, were not immediately known.

Milwaukee Police said charges are pending a review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Security at the convention is high after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump was shot in the ear, one person in the audience was killed and two more were injured.

Milwaukee police boat patrolling the waterways near the Republican convention
