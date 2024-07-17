Legal
Man arrested with AK-47 near Republican convention in Milwaukee
A man was arrested near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after an AK-47 pistol was found in his backpack, according to local and federal officials. His intentions, if any, were not immediately clear.
The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Monday when U.S. Capitol Police observed a suspicious person with a ski mask and a large tactical backpack in the 1200 block of N. 11th Street, just a few blocks from the convention.
“Capitol Police performed a subject stop and it was determined that the suspect was concealing a firearm in his backpack,” police said in a statement on Tuesday. “The suspect does not have a legal CCW [Concealed Carry Weapon] permit in Wisconsin or any other state.”
Federal law enforcement sources told CBS News and Fox News that the backpack contained an AK-47 pistol, a full magazine and a ‘Scream’ mask. His intentions, if any, were not immediately known.
Milwaukee Police said charges are pending a review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Security at the convention is high after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump was shot in the ear, one person in the audience was killed and two more were injured.
