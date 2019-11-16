Florida Amber Alert: 2 missing children from Fort Lauderdale

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 4-month-old Lei’Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. after they were reported missing from Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The children were last seen on Saturday in the 1300 block of NW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The adult with them has been identified as 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr. There is no word on the nature of his relationship to the children. He’s believed to have taken them in a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with Florida tag number KCUQ09.

“If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately,” the amber alert said.

McLendon Sr. is described as a 23-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. Lei’Loni was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeve onesie, according to the amber alert. Devante was last seen wearing a Marvel Comics onesie.

Anyone who sees the children, the adult, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

