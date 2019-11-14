Legal
Montana Amber Alert: 3 children taken from Great Falls
A Montana Amber Alert has been issued for 3 young children after they were allegedly abducted from Great Falls in Cascade County by their non-custodial parents, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened overnight when the three children – a boy and two girls – were taken from Great Falls, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately known.
The suspects have been identified as the children’s parents: 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright. They do not have custody of the children and have a history of drugs and violence, according to the amber alert.
The children have been identified as 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny, and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny. Two of them are described as white females and the other child is a white male.
The parents are believed to have taken the children in a vehicle. This could be a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate 222599B or a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Montana license plate 2247308.
Anyone who sees the suspects, the suspect vehicles, or the victims is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
We’re working to gather more information.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
