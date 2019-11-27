Small plane crashes into mountain north of Las Vegas

UPDATE: Police believe there are no survivors and the rescue operation has been called off for tonight due to weather conditions and difficult terrain. Details soon.

A small plane carrying three people has crashed into a mountain range north of Las Vegas, local and federal officials say. Rescue workers are heading to the scene and it’s unknown if anyone survived.

The accident happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday when the aircraft, a single-engine Cirrus SR22, crashed into Gass Peak, which is the highest peak in the Las Vegas Range with a summit of 6,943 feet (2,116 meters).

It’s believed that three people were on board the aircraft, but there was no immediate word on their conditions. The plane reportedly caught fire after the crash.

Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said the crash happened under unknown circumstances. He said both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

