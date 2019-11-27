US News
Small plane crashes into mountain north of Las Vegas
UPDATE: Police believe there are no survivors and the rescue operation has been called off for tonight due to weather conditions and difficult terrain. Details soon.
A small plane carrying three people has crashed into a mountain range north of Las Vegas, local and federal officials say. Rescue workers are heading to the scene and it’s unknown if anyone survived.
The accident happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday when the aircraft, a single-engine Cirrus SR22, crashed into Gass Peak, which is the highest peak in the Las Vegas Range with a summit of 6,943 feet (2,116 meters).
It’s believed that three people were on board the aircraft, but there was no immediate word on their conditions. The plane reportedly caught fire after the crash.
Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said the crash happened under unknown circumstances. He said both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Small plane crashes into mountain north of Las Vegas
2 people shot outside Vancouver, Washington, elementary school
At least 21 dead as powerful earthquake hits Albania
Oklahoma Amber Alert: Isaiah Zackery abducted in Oklahoma City
2 people shot at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
3 dead in shooting outside Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma
-
World10 hours ago
At least 21 dead as powerful earthquake hits Albania
-
US News1 day ago
Man with hammer kills 2 people, 4 animals at Pennsylvania home
-
Politics5 days ago
Putin: Victims of explosion were developing ‘unparalleled’ weapon
-
Legal1 week ago
Woman injured in Las Vegas mass shooting dies 2 years later
-
Politics1 week ago
North Korea says ‘not interested’ in talks with Trump
-
US News1 day ago
2 people shot at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California
-
Legal6 days ago
Critically-endangered Sumatran elephant found dead, decapitated