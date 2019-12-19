US News
Shooting with multiple victims at South Park Mall in San Antonio
Police and other emergency services are responding to a shooting with multiple victims at South Park Mall in San Antonio, local officials say. Police are searching for the shooter and people have been urged to stay away from the area.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday when shots were fired outside the mall on San Antonio’s southwest side. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, but it happened just before closing time.
According to initial reports, at least 3 or 4 people were shot on the J.C. Penny side of the mall, including 2 people who were said to be in critical condition. A large number of emergency services have been called to the scene while officers work to secure the scene.
“Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as officers investigate,” San Antonio police said on Twitter.
South Park Mall first opened in 1968 and is located on SW Military Drive in the southwest of San Antonio. It is home to more than 80 stores and services, including including J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Sears, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
This is a breaking news alert.
BREAKING: 3 people shot as they stepped outside of Southpark Mall. 2 in critical condition. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Nj1Th3zeaP— Deborah Knapp (@DeborahKnappTV5) December 19, 2019
VIDEO: Just arrived on scene of reported shooting at South Park Mall. Several police officers and ambulances are here. We are outside the JcPenny. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/MEqDzomcG3— Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) December 19, 2019
