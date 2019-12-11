Washington Amber Alert: 4 children taken from Seattle

A Washington State Amber Alert has been issued for four children after they were taken by their parents in violation of a court order, local officials say. They may be heading to Tennessee or Ohio and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The four children from the Antonie family were taken by their parents on Tuesday after a Superior Court judge ordered them to be handed over to Child Protective Services (CPS). Both the parents and one of the children have mental health issues.

“Father may be armed with an AR-15 and has made threats to harm social workers. Father has a recent history of psychiatric in-patient,” police said in the amber alert. “Mother has history of mental health issues along with substance abuse.”

In addition to mental health issues, police said there is also a history of “significant” domestic violence between the parents, 42-year-old Nicholas Antonie and 38-year-old Crystal Lane. One of the children, 16-year-old George Antonie, was diagnosed with mental health issues and is currently suicidal.

The parents are believed to have taken the children in a tan color 1992 Bounder 28 ft RV with Washington license plate BPP8654.

The children have been identified as 7-year-old Rose Antonie (white female, blue eyes, shoulder-length blonde hair), 9-year-old Sadie Antonie (white female, blue eyes, waist-length blonde hair), 13-year-old George Antonie (white male, medium-length blonde hair, brown eyes), and 16-year-old George Antonie (white male, blonde hair, green eyes).

Anyone who sees the parents, the children, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Seattle Police Department at 206-583-2111 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.