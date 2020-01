TIMELINE: Coronavirus epidemic

The following is a timeline of new cases in China and around the world. It is updated once a day. For the current day, click here.

Timeline (GMT)

25 January

23:55: 7 new cases and 1 new death in Shanghai. (Source)

23:05: Hubei province reports 292 new cases and 11 new deaths. (Source)

21:15: 3 new cases in Shanxi province, China. (Source)

20:30: 1 new case in Malaysia. (Source)

18:36: 1 new case in Singapore. (Source)

18:35: 18 new cases in Jiangxi province, China. (Source)

18:10: 10 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

17:58: 10 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

15:40: 31 new cases and 1 new death in the city of Huangshi in Hubei province, China. These are the first confirmed cases in Huangshi. (Source)

11:38: 1 new case in Hainan province, China. (Source)

11:02: 6 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

10:58: 5 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

10:33: 1 new case in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

10:20: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

10:00: First case in Qinghai province, China. (Source)

09:25: 1 new case in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

09:10: 1 new case in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

08:15: 3 new cases in Australia. (Source)

07:50: 1 new case in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

07:22: 10 new cases in Shaanxi province, China. (Source)

07:15: 8 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

07:00: 1 new case in Japan. (Source)

06:16: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

06:05: 1 new death in Hubei province at 7 a.m. Authorities had previously confirmed 39 fatalities in Hubei province up until midnight, plus 2 other fatalities elsewhere in China. This raises the death toll to 42. The latest victim is a 62-year-old doctor. (Source)

05:43: 6 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

02:30: 3 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

03:43: First 3 cases in Malaysia. (Source)

02:38: 13 new cases in Sichuan province, China. (Source)

02:17: 9 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

01:18: 5 new cases in Heilongjiang province, China. (Source)

01:16: 19 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

01:09: First case in Australia. (Source)

01:07: 30 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

01:03: 24 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

01:02: 23 new cases in Henan province, China. (Source)

01:00: 25 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

00:58: 19 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

00:57: 6 new cases in Hebei province, China. (Source)

00:56: 1 new case in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

00:55: 1 new case in Jilin province, China. (Source)

00:44: 9 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

00:39: 6 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

00:30: 1 new case in Xinjiang Region, China. (Source)

00:15: 13 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

00:05: China’s National Health Commission reports 175 new cases on the mainland. Their locations have not yet been disclosed. Of the 1,208 people currently in hospital, at least 237 are in serious to critical condition. (Source)

24 January

20:14: 1 new case in France. (Source)

23:01: 8 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

21:34: 5 new cases in Shanxi province, China. (Source)

20:01: 180 new cases and 15 new deaths in Hubei province, China. (Source)

19:50: 11 new cases in Jiangxi province, China. (Source)

19:22: First 2 cases in France. (Source)

17:04: 3 new cases in Hong Kong. (Source)

17:00: 10 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

15:32: 3 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

15:14: New case in Chicago, Illinois. (Source)

14:12: First case in Nepal. (Source)

13:58: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source 1, Source 2)

13:12: 2 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

12:08: 2 new cases in Taiwan. (Source)

11:30: 1 new case in Thailand. (Source)

11:08: 5 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

10:56: 2 new cases in Shaanxi province, China. (Source)

07:15: 1 new case in Fujian province, China. (Source)

07:14: 2 new cases in Singapore. (Source)

06:40: 3 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

06:30: 3 new cases in Tianjin, China. (Source 1, Source 2)

04:30: 1 new case in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

04:29: 6 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

04:08: 4 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

03:04: First case in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

03:03: 1 new case in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

03:02: 2 new cases and 1 new death in Heilongjiang province, China. (Source)

02:22: 15 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

02:17: 3 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

01:39: 18 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

01:37: 4 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

01:23: 7 new cases in Sichuan province, China. (Source)

01:06: 105 new cases in Hubei province. (Source)

01:06: 6 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

01:04: 16 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

01:02: 2 new cases in Jilin province, China. (Source)

01:25: 1 new case in South Korea. (Source)

00:47: 21 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

00:43: 4 new cases in Henan province, China. (Source)

00:43: 3 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

00:15: China’s National Health Committee is reporting 174 new cases and 7 new deaths. Their locations have not yet been released. Of those in hospital, 177 patients are in serious to critical condition. (Source)

23 January

Total at the end of the day: 672 cases (+19.8%), 18 deaths (+5.9%)

23:58: 4 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

22:48: 1 new case in Hong Kong. (Source)

22:21: 1 new case in Japan. (Source)

19:52: 4 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

17:18: 8 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

16:44: 1 new case, a fatality, in Hebei province. The victim was an 80-year-old man. (Source)

16:15: 4 new cases in Jiangxi province, China. (Source)

15:45: 1 new case in Kunming of Yunnan province, China. (Source)

14:42: First 2 cases in Gansu province, China. (Source)

13:21: 4 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

14:10: First 2 cases in Vietnam. (Source)

13:09: First case in Singapore. (Source)

09:59: First 3 cases in Shaanxi province, China. (Source)

09:55: First 2 cases in Xinjiang Region, China. (Source)

09:50: 8 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

09:14: 1 new case in Fujian province, China. (Source)

08:18: 1 new case in Hainan province, China. (Source)

05:55: 1 new case in Heilongjiang province, China. (Source)

05:47: 17 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

04:55: 1 new case in Jiangxi province, China. (Source)

04:47: 2 new cases in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

04:42: 8 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

04:41: 1 new case in Macau. (Source)

04:24: 3 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

03:45: 5 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

03:44: 1 new case in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

03:18: 3 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

03:12: First case in Jilin province, China. (Source)

02:45: 6 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

02:23: 3 new cases in Sichuan province, China. (Source)

02:15: 4 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

01:00: 7 new cases in Shanghai, one of whom is in critical condition. (Source)

00:36: China’s National Health Commission has reported 20 new cases. Their locations have not yet been disclosed. Out of those hospitalized, at least 95 are in serious to critical condition. They have also released a list of fatalities, which shows 8 victims were in their 80s, 2 were in their 70s, 5 were in their 60s, 1 was in his 50s, and 1 was in her 40s. (Source)

22 January

Total at the end of the day: 561 cases (+70%), 17 deaths (+183%)

17:13: 3 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China (Source)

16:58: First case in Heilongjiang province, China (Source)

16:03: First case in Jiangsu province, China (Source)

15:41: 4 new cases in Beijing (Source)

14:52: First case in Hebei province, China (Source)

14:39: 69 new cases and 8 new deaths in Hubei province, China (Source)

13:21: 1 new case in Shandong province, China (Source)

11:24: 4 new cases in Henan province, China (Source)

11:23: First 2 cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China (Source)

11:13: First case in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China (Source)

10:54: First case in Shanxi Province, China (Source)

10:37: 3 new cases in Sichuan province, China (Source)

10:35: 1 new case in Chongqing, China (Source)

10:29: 3 new cases in Hunan province, China (Source)

10:26: First case in Guizhou province, China (Source)

10:18: First case in Fujian province, China (Source)

09:50: First 4 cases in Hainan province, China (Source)

09:32: First case in Hong Kong (Source)

09:25: First case in Anhui province, China (Source)

09:14: 103 cases for which the location was not yet known have been added to Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan. Two new cases have also been added. Updated figures for Wuhan alone are currently not available.

08:41: First 2 cases in Liaoning province, China (Source)

07:25: 2 new cases in Tianjin, China (Source)

05:19: 2 new cases in Thailand. (Source)

05:04: 5 new cases in Zhejiang province, China (Source)

04:30: 9 new cases in Guangdong Province, China (Source)

03:50: 3 new cases in Shanghai, China (Source)

03:13: 1st confirmed case in Macau, China (Source)

02:15: China’s National Health Commission reports 3 new deaths and 116 new cases. Their locations have not yet been disclosed.

21 January