Tracking coronavirus: Map and data

The table below shows confirmed case of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and other countries. To see a distribution map of the outbreak, scroll down. As of the last update, there are 322 confirmed cases worldwide, including 6 fatalities.

Last update: January 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET

CHINA Cases Deaths Notes Source Wuhan city

(Hubei province) 258 6 51 serious, 12 critical Source Guangdong province 17 0 5 serious, 2 critical Source Hubei province

(excluding Wuhan) 12 0 Beijing 10 0 Shanghai 6 0 Zhejiang Province 5 0 Chongqing 5 0 Tianjin 2 0 Shandong Province 1 0 Taiwan 1 0 TOTAL 317 6