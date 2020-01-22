Tracking coronavirus: Map and data

Connect with us

The table below shows confirmed case of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and other countries. To see a distribution map of the outbreak, scroll down. As of the last update, there are 322 confirmed cases worldwide, including 6 fatalities.

Last update: January 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET

CHINACasesDeathsNotesSource
Wuhan city
(Hubei province)		258651 serious, 12 criticalSource
Guangdong province1705 serious, 2 criticalSource
Hubei province
(excluding Wuhan)		120
Beijing100
Shanghai60
Zhejiang Province50
Chongqing50
Tianjin20
Shandong Province10
Taiwan10
TOTAL3176
OUTSIDE CHINACasesDeathsNotesSource
Thailand20
Japan10
South Korea10
United States10Source
TOTAL50

