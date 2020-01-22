World
Tracking coronavirus: Map and data
The table below shows confirmed case of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and other countries. To see a distribution map of the outbreak, scroll down. As of the last update, there are 322 confirmed cases worldwide, including 6 fatalities.
Last update: January 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET
|CHINA
|Cases
|Deaths
|Notes
|Source
|Wuhan city
(Hubei province)
|258
|6
|51 serious, 12 critical
|Source
|Guangdong province
|17
|0
|5 serious, 2 critical
|Source
|Hubei province
(excluding Wuhan)
|12
|0
|Beijing
|10
|0
|Shanghai
|6
|0
|Zhejiang Province
|5
|0
|Chongqing
|5
|0
|Tianjin
|2
|0
|Shandong Province
|1
|0
|Taiwan
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|317
|6
|OUTSIDE CHINA
|Cases
|Deaths
|Notes
|Source
|Thailand
|2
|0
|Japan
|1
|0
|South Korea
|1
|0
|United States
|1
|0
|Source
|TOTAL
|5
|0
