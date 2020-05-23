Former U.S. Congressman Allen West injured in motorcycle crash near Waco

Advertisment







UPDATE: West’s team says the former congressman was cut off by a car, which led to a collision with another motorcycle. West was taken to hospital by helicopter and is currently in a stable condition. Details soon.

Former U.S. Representative Allen West, who is currently running for the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Texas, has been injured in a motorcycle crash near Waco, officials say.

“I have just learned that Allen West has been in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco and is in the emergency room,” Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey said. “I ask you to join me and my family in praying for him and his family.”

West’s team provided no further details but said they were working to get more information about the crash. “LTC West is now at the hospital and undergoing assessment,” his team said on social media.









The accident happened hours after West and his supporters took part in a motorcycle ride from Garland to Austin, where a rally took place at the Texas Capital Building. West was returning from Austin at the time of the crash.

Responding to the news, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and other Republican officials asked people to pray for West. “Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery,” Bush said on Twitter.

West represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district from 2011 to 2013, during which he was a high-profile member of the Tea Party movement. He is currently a candidate for the chairmanship of the Texas Republican Party.

